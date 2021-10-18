BLOOMINGTON — Dr. Gerald Wayne Paul, podiatric surgeon and resident of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Loyola University Medical Center after a courageous battle with NAFLD. He was 52 years old.

Jerry was born on October 26, 1968 in Joliet, IL, the son of Jay and Kyong Cha Paul. His mother survives. He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his spouse, Christine (Linder) Paul of Bloomington, IL; his former spouse, Abbie (Galloway) Paul of Bloomington, IL; their children: Nicholas (Kendel Kresl) Paul of Chicago, IL, Gracyn (Cody) Timm of Indianapolis, IN, and Ellie Paul of Bloomington, IL; his sister, Shelly (Dan) Crosswhite of Plainfield, IL; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved pets.

Jerry was a 1986 graduate of Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox, IL and was an Illinois State Scholar. He attended Eureka College where he was the recipient of the Benjamin Radford academic scholarship and a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He graduated from Illinois State University in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. He graduated with honors from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine (Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science) in 1995 with his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. Dr. Paul completed his podiatric surgical residency at Winona Memorial Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. In 1997, he began his practice with McLean County Orthopedics in Bloomington. He was also affiliated with The Center for Orthopedic Medicine, Sports Enhancement Center, and was a team physician for Illinois State University Athletics. In 2015, he opened McLean County Foot and Ankle. Dr. Paul was a board-certified podiatrist through the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

Jerry was a proud member of the 1980 Joliet Laraway Lancers IESA State Championship baseball team. He was a Pony League baseball coach in Bloomington from 1998 to 2007 and formed the McLean County Vipers travel team in 2006. He was a lifelong Washington football and Chicago Cubs fan. He was often quoting his favorite movie lines, singing the lyrics of every song, and making people laugh. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and playing golf. He was a loving, devoted husband and father who cared deeply for his family, patients, and his community.

There will be a Celebration of Life visitation at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to The Wounded Warriors Project, Disabled American Veterans, or Gift of Hope.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.