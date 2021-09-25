Dr. George T. Jorndt, the eldest son of Louis and Margaret Jorndt passed away peacefully surrounded by his family; Mary, his wife of 55 years; and children: Doug, Gretchen and Bryan. Pulmonary fibrosis caused his death.

George grew up on Chicago's north side, attended Jamieson Elementary School and Amundsen High School. Although severely burned in an accident in 8th grade, he recovered after 6 months of home care and went on to high school to earn athletic letters in football, track and swimming.

George attended Northern Illinois University for a short time before dropping out and working as a mechanic at Nickey Chevrolet. George enrolled in Illinois State University earning his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science Degrees. After teaching and coaching at Maine West High School for three years, George attended the University of Utah earning his PhD in Education.

In 1969 George was hired at Triton College in Chicago's western suburbs where he spent most of his professional life. He was an educator, coach, Director or Admissions and then President of Triton College from 1992 to his retirement in 2001.

Tom Jorndt, George's youngest brother, donated a kidney to George in 1991, 30 years ago. This kidney functioned perfectly throughout George's life.

George's life revolved around his family and friends. He and wife, Mary, were very socially active and energetic.

He was respected and admired both professionally and within his wide circle of friends.

He is survived by his family and brothers: Dan and Tom.

Donations may be made to: The Triton College Foundation, 2000 Fifth Avenue River Grove, IL 60171.