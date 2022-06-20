Feb. 28, 1962 - June 10, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Dr. Anna Graf Williams, 60, formerly of Bloomington and Fishers, IN, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at Methodist Hospital, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN after an intense and unexpected battle with cancer. cremation rites were accorded.

Her Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the home of her brother, John Graf, 2291 E. 2500 North Road, McLean.

Anna was born February 28, 1962, the daughter of Paul Graf, deceased in 1985, and Frances Adams-Graf. Anna was a graduate of Normal Community High School in 1980, and went on to earn her BS degree at the University of Illinois. She earned Master's degrees in Restaurant Hotel Management and Curriculum Development, and a Ph.D. in Educational Administration at Purdue University. Anna became a full professor at Johnson and Wales University, Providence, RI, before leaving teaching and forming her own educational consulting company, Learnovation, LLC, in 1997.

Anna is survived by her mother, Frances M. Graf, Bloomington; brothers: Paul Graf, Shirley and John Graf, McLean; sons: Karl, Peter, and Paul, Lafayette, IN; grandchildren: Leo Williams and Skylar Williams; many nieces and nephews, as well as countless other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father and sister Rosy.

Anna was a vibrant, energetic person who strived to make a difference in everything she did. From her earliest days in the McLean County 4-H, Anna used her talents with flowers, food, and people to develop leadership skills that would serve her well in the future. Having catered her way through college, she always threw the best family gatherings and loved sharing time with others.

Anna was an entrepreneur, author, professional speaker, and an expert in career development, hospitality, and education. In recent years her interests led her back to her roots with a focus on regenerative farming and helping others find health as a medical advocate. Her energy and enthusiasm will be greatly missed.

Those wishing to honor Anna, can share online condolences, memories, and memorial donations for Anna at: https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/AnnaGrafWilliams/. The family requests that memorial gifts be designated for cancer research at Mayo Clinic.