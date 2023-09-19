Feb. 1, 1939 - Sept. 16, 2023

PONTIAC — Doyle (D.J.) James Hurd Sr., 84, of Pontiac, passed away at 8:33 p.m. on September, 16, 2023, at the Pointe in Pontiac, IL.

He was born on February 1, 1939, in Kyles Ford, TN. A son of Everette and Elizabeth (Bessie) Hurd. He married Rose Ellen Ferrari on December 26, 1965, in Litchfield, IL.

Surviving are two sons: Alvis Hurd of Jonesborough, TN, and Jay (Lisa) Hurd of Minonk, IL; two sisters: Mildred McCoy of Blackwater, VA, and Naomi (Emory) Seals of Morristown, TN; nine grandchildren: Clint (Sondra) Hurd, Chayla (Erik) Mitchey, Jessie (Kyle) Hurd, Mikayla (Kyle) Bean, Wesley Hurd, Tyler (Claire) Stewart, Mason Hurd, Micah Hurd, and Aiden Hurd; and three great-grandchildren: Emily Hurd, Hadleih Mitchey, and Olivia Hurd.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brett; brothers: Elwood and Roy; sisters: Lucille, Evelyn, and Ruth.

Doyle started his career as a mechanic in Tennessee before joining GTE Telephone Company and moving to Illinois. He then eventually worked and retired from Caterpillar in Pontiac. He belonged to the Chief City Square Dance Club. One of his biggest passions and love was bluegrass music, which led to traveling and meeting new friends and musicians. His love and dedication were able to shine when he became the chairman and ran the Pontiac Bluegrass Festival for 25 years. Shedding a new light on this genre of music while bringing joy to the guests fulfilled his heart. He was known as the kindest man with the best sense of humor. Having the gift of being fully present in the little moments and making everyone feel special made him the most loving husband, Dad, Papaw, Pa, brother, and friend to many.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pontiac where funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023. Rev. Dr. James Wolfe, Rev. Cheri Grizzard, and Rev. Jay Hurd will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the church before the service. A committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Elm Lawn Cemetery in Litchfield, IL.

Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Baptist Church in Pontiac, IL.

Condolences may be sent to ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.