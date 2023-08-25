July 16, 1970 - Aug. 18, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Douglas Reed "Doug" Hertter, 53, of Bloomington, passed away unexpectedly on August 18, 2023, at his home.

No public services have been scheduled at this time. Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association. Please send donations to 505 E Vernon Ave, Normal, IL, 61761.

Doug was born on July 16, 1970, in Normal to William Reed and Carol Ann Rohde Hertter.

Surviving are his mother, Carol Ann Hertter of Normal; sisters: Sarah Duncan of Beloit, WI, and Rachel (Todd) Mull of Charlotte, NC; brother, Andrew Hertter of Bloomington; and nephews: Reed and Cole Hoover.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Reed Hertter.

Doug loved Michael Jordan and was an avid collector of Air Jordan's. He was also a big Cal Ripken Jr. fan. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle. His family is devastated but takes great peace in knowing that he is at home with Jesus! He will be greatly missed.

