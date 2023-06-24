Feb. 7, 1938 - June 22, 2023

HEYWORTH — Douglas R. "Doug" Ahlenius, 85, of Heyworth, passed away at 4:11 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

There will be a private graveside service held at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, with Pastor Carl Johnston officiating. A visitation will be at the Old Rugged Barn near Towanda, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on July 29, 2023. A family Celebration of Life will follow. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Doug was born February 7, 1938, in Evanston, IL, to Edward and Bonzelle Perly Ahlenius. They preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by one daughter, Karyn Ahlenius, and one sister, Betsy Elliott.

He married Dorothy (Cashmer) Carson in Heyworth on September 27, 1997. She survives. He is also survived by one son, Trent (Roni) Ahlenius of Bradenton, FL; one grandson, Mitchell Ahlenius; one brother, Richard Ahlenius of Arlington, TX; and one sister, Bonnie Bernholdt of Elk Grove Village, IL. His stepdaughters are Janelle Carson, Chicago, Jill (Marc) Ugo, Tampa, FL, and Julie Carson, Bradenton, FL. His step-grandchildren are Brady Carson, Jacob Ugo, and Kate Ugo.

Doug was a 1956 high school graduate of Western Military Academy in Rantoul. He then attended Illinois Wesleyan University. He was a self-employed salesman for many years and was an avid reader. He was a member of United Church of Heyworth and was past president of the Lions Club of Chicago Heights.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Church of Heyworth or to the American Cancer Society.

