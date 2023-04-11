CARLOCK — Douglas L. Geshiwlm, 66, of Carlock, passed away at 10:30 Friday, January 27, 2023, at home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Carlock Christian Church. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will be at Hudson Cemetery. Cremation rites were accorded. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Carlock Fire Protection District or to the Carlock Christian Church.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.