CARLOCK — Douglas L. Geshiwlm, 66, of Carlock, passed away at 10:30 Friday, January 27, 2023 at home.

Doug was born on July 19, 1956 in Bloomington, IL, the son of Charles and Waunita (Klump) Geshiwlm. He married Kimberly Miller on May 17, 1980 at Carlock Christian Church. She survives.

Also surviving are two children: Lance (Michelle) Geshiwlm and Lindsey (Matt) Baaske; three grandchildren: Dalila, Charlotte and Teagan; and five brothers and sisters: Sue (Pat) Larkin, Steve (Marge) Geshwilm, Greg (Susy) Geshwilm, Lois Ann (Nancy Castillo) Geshiwlm and David Geshiwlm.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Doug served his community in many ways. He spent 25 years as a volunteer Carlock Fireman, volunteered for the McLean County Fire School, served as a Village Board Member for several years, and served his church community in many different positions. He served as a devoted Union Steward for the American Postal Workers Union.

Doug was always a railfan. He devoted many hours to watching trains, volunteering at the railroad or Railroad Museum, and keeping up on the latest about the industry as a whole and specifically the railroad line in Carlock. His passion was shared with and passed on to his son.

Special thanks to the Carle BroMenn Wound Center for their care and encouragement for the last three years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Carlock Fire Protection District or to the Carlock Christian Church.

