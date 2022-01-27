CROWN POINT, Indiana — Douglas Eric Nichols, 52, of Crown Point Indiana, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Dyer, IN, with family by his side.

He was born January 24, 1969 in Denver CO, the son of Linda (Nichols) Reynolds. Doug graduated from Bayshore High School, Bradenton, FL, class of 1987.

Doug was the father of Pacsun Nichols and stepson Spenser King (sons of Deanna King).

Doug will always be remembered as a strong, caring, independent, loving and hardworking man who enjoyed spending his time with his son Pacsun, shooting guns and helping family.

Survivors include mother, Linda (Nichols) Reynolds of Bradenton, FL; brother David (Rhonda) Nichols (nephews: Erin and Jackson, niece Alyssa) of Mattoon, IL; brother Charles (Tonya) Reynolds (nephews: Gavyn and Lucas) of Bradenton, FL; son Pacsun Nichols (son of Deanna King) of Schereville, IN; stepson Spenser (Megan) King (granddaughters: Nora and Charlotte) of Lafayette, IN. Additional family members include: grandparents, Morris (Zetta Short) Nichols, deceased, of Findlay, IL; uncles: Jerry (Pat, deceased, and Judy McGill) Nichols, deceased, Larry (Fritz) Nichols, Wayne (Shari) Nichols, Mike (Sue, deceased) Nichols, Brian Nichols; aunts: Debbie Felter, Marsha (Bob) Carpenter, Lori (Doug) Ryherd.

Private graveside service will be held at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday 1/29/2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Findlay American Legion, 216 E. South 2nd St., Findlay, IL, 62534. A party in his honor will be held at 9778 Old State Road, Mattoon, IL, at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday 1/29/2022. Please, come join in the Celebration of Life.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, a donation be made towards a college fund for his son, Pacsun Nichols, who is known and loved by many. https://www.gofundme.com/college-fund-for-pacsun.