BLOOMINGTON — Douglas B. Roberts, 74, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

He was born March 10, 1947, in Bloomington, the son of Vernon L. "Red" and Donna (LaMont) Roberts. He married Jill Penn on November 5, 1970, and she survives.

Also surviving are three sons: Trent Roberts, Troy Roberts and Travis Roberts; five grandchildren: Ashley, Tori, Karissa and Triston Roberts and Jasie and Dillon Kelch; and his siblings: Ed (Teresa) Anderson, Dave (Sharon) Anderson and Steve (Cindy) Roberts.

Doug was a lifelong heavy equipment operator with Local 649. He loved fishing and garage saling.

To express condolences or share memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.