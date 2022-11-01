BLOOMINGTON — Dorothy Nell Logan Sallee, 91, of Bloomington, IL, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Martin Health Center, Bloomington. She was born in June 1931 in Houston, TX, the daughter of Marion and Rosalie Logan.

She is survived by a daughter, Meredith (Bob) Couture of Scottsville, NY; a son, Martin (Kathy) Sallee of Bloomington; her two brothers; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Neil; and her parents.

Dorothy graduated from Eureka College and Lexington Theological Seminary and was ordained into the Christian ministry in 1958. In addition to her degree in Christian Education from LTS, she completed a master's degree in Education from the University of Illinois. Dorothy taught school for nearly 30 years, most of it in Language Arts at Roosevelt Middle School in Decatur, IL. At Roosevelt she served for many years as the yearbook sponsor and school photographer, taking thousands of pictures and developing some of them in her own darkroom. She also enjoyed a season of coaching the 7th-grade Girls Basketball team.

Upon retirement from teaching, she and Neil moved to Canton, IL, where she served on the staff of First Christian Church, served as Chaplain of the Day at Graham Hospital, and volunteered at the Spoon River (Canton) Correctional Facility. She was honored by the YWCA of Canton in their "Salute to Women of Achievement" in 1998.

Dorothy and Neil retired to Bloomington-Normal to be close to family in 1999, and she was active at First Christian Church of Bloomington as an Elder, teacher, choir member and Historian. Throughout her life she was involved in Women's Ministries locally and in the broader church. Dorothy was recognized as an Honored Servant by the Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, in Illinois-Wisconsin for her years of service and leadership.

Dorothy was creative. She was a writer, editing and writing books, song lyrics, spiritual reflections, poetry, and an amazing memoir. For over a decade she organized and led an annual women's spiritual writing retreat. She was a photographer, sang alto in and directed church choirs, and she made and played a bamboo "Shepherd's Pipe."

Dorothy was a loving and loved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She had a warm smile, a pleasant sense of humor, and a way with words. She was a mentor to many women in teaching and the ministry. Dorothy and Neil were generous with their time, energy and their financial resources.

The family wishes to thank Judy and the rest of the staff of Carle Hospice, as well as all the staff of Martin Health Center for their care and concern.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is overseeing arrangements. A memorial service celebrating the lives of both Dorothy and Neil will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at First Christian Church, Bloomington. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. with the service following at 11:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to Eureka College or First Christian Church, Bloomington.

