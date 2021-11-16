ELLSWORTH — Dorothy May Smith Vaughan, 104, left us on November 8, 2021, to be with her God, her beloved husband, Bob, family members, and many friends, in heaven.

Dorothy was born on a farm, in rural Ellsworth, in 1917. She was the seventh of eight children, born to George and Lucy (Houser) Smith. At the age of 12, she was the "designated driver" for her Mom and Dad, who did not drive. She had her driver's license until she willingly gave it up at the age of 95.

Dorothy graduated from Ellsworth High School and Brown's Business College. She met Robert Vaughan in 1940, and "knew the moment I saw him, that I was going to marry him". They married and settled in Chenoa, IL, in a little house "without indoor plumbing", to her chagrin. Eventually they had their own farm in Chenoa, where they were livestock and grain farmers. In 1962, they purchased, and moved, to Dorothy's family farm in rural Ellsworth, where they finished raising their three children, welcomed their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, while remaining in the Ellsworth community. Dorothy was not just a "farmer's wife", she was a farmer. She did everything outside that needed to be done, while also keeping a well-kept home, cooking, baking, canning, gardening, and always being active in her church and community. She was a member of Ellsworth Methodist Church, The Prime Timers, Ellsworth Legion Auxiliary, as well as participating in many community groups and clubs.

Dorothy and Bob "retired" in 1982. But they both remained active on the farm, in their church, the community, and with their family.

She also loved to read, sew, crochet, knit, bake, and started quilting at the age of 65. Her quilting stitches were so perfect, people thought they were "machine stitched". She let them know that they were not.

She left behind her children: Barbara Folks, Bloomington, IL, Robert (Mary) Vaughan, and Randy (Donna) Vaughan, all of Ellsworth, IL. Grandchildren: Larry (Amy) Folks, JoLynn Folks, Ken (Mary) Folks, Jessica (Cy) Ward, and Rebekah (Aaron) Baska. Grand Daughter-in-Law, Amanda Vaughan (Jeff) Roget; great-grandchildren: Joshua Haynes, Jeremy Haynes, Ashley Vaughan, Emily Vaughan, Avery Wilson, Charlie Wilson, Emily Ward, Robin Ward, and Margot Baska.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert ("King Bob") Vaughan; her Mother and Father; sisters: Pauline Smith Lanhardt, and Esther Smith; brothers: Elmer (Myrtle) Smith, Percy (Hazel) Smith, Clifford Smith, William Smith, and Richard (Alice) Smith; and one grandchild, Christopher Vaughan.

Her family, friends, and community will feel a void that will never be filled. But we are all better for having had her in our life.

Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ellsworth United Methodist Church with visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Friends Cemetery. Following the committal service at the cemetery a luncheon will be held at the Ellsworth United Methodist Church.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the Ellsworth United Methodist Church or Home Sweet Home Ministries.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.