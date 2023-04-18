Dec. 18, 1933 - April 16, 2023

MCLEAN — Dorothy M. Westerfield, 89, of McLean, passed away at her home on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Services for Mrs. Westerfield will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Atlanta. A Rosary prayer service will begin at 8:30 a.m. to be followed by a visitation from 9:00 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Joseph Dondanville officiating. Burial will follow at the McLean Cemetery.

Dorothy Marie Donovan was born December 18, 1933, in Lanesville, IL, the daughter of Michael and Marie Brannan Donovan. She was united in marriage to Harold K. Westerfield on April 14, 1956. He preceded her in death September 30, 2015.

Dorothy is survived by their children: Kathleen (Jeffrey) Hainline, Sharon Alberts, David (Rhonda) Westerfield, Steven (Michelle) Westerfield, Alice Kay (Brad) Lasswell, and Thomas (Becky) Westerfield; 18 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sister Mary Kathryn Donovan, O.P.

She was preceded in death by one son, John Westerfield; one granddaughter, Sarah Alberts; and one brother, Robert Donovan.

Dorothy was a 1952, graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Springfield. She worked for the State of Illinois until her marriage, after which she and her husband moved to McLean. Dorothy was employed as a librarian by the Olympia school district for 17 years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society, and had volunteered at the McLean Grade School and Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Township Library.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Township Library, Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire/Rescue or St. Jude Children''s Research Hospital.

