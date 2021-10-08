BLOOMINGTON — Dorothy Louise Hileman 86, of Bloomington, IL, went home to be with the Lord Monday, October 4, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 22, 1935 in Murrayville IL, the daughter of Ray E. and Mary Elizabeth Howard.

She is survived by her children, daughters: Deb (Lance) Longman of Grinnell, IA, Betsy Guelker of Lewisville, TX; sons: Joe of Ann Arbor, MI, daughter-in-LOVE Ami of Bloomington, and Zack of Bloomington; sixteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; and her sister Mary Ray Beatty.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Lonnie Joe Hileman; her son Thomas Weldon; grandson Adam; her brother John Howard; and her parents.

Dotty had many occupations through out her life, but her favorite job was working at Alton Route Credit Union where she was able to touch many lives.

Dottie enjoy cooking, cake decorating and quilting for family and friends. God gifted Dottie with a servant's heart, she loved her family deeply, and cared for others in many ways.

Services will be held at Eastview Bloomington Community Center 401 Union Street, Bloomington, IL, Saturday October 9, 2021. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m.

In Memory of Dottie please share a random act of kindness.