March 19, 1931 - Jan. 5, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Dorothy Lee Wagner, 91, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery, Arrowsmith, IL, with Pastor Jason Collins officiating.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the West Twin Grove Christian Church, Bloomington.

Dorothy was born on March 19, 1931, in Arrowsmith, IL, to George and Jessie May (Rosenbaum) Carrell. She married Gerald J. Wagner on July 5, 1951, in Corning, AR. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2002.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Robert "Bob" Gerald Wagner, Bloomington, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Donald Carrell; and four sisters: Margaret Tongate, Roslyn Humphrey, Doris Sears and Elinor Fear.

Dorothy graduated from Arrowsmith High School class of 1949. She was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary and West Twin Grove Christian Church. Dorothy worked from 1960-1990 retiring after 30 years from General Electric. Following General Electric she went to work for the American Legion State Headquarters in Bloomington for 29 years.

Dorothy will be missed deeply by all her family and friends who knew and loved her.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.