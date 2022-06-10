Feb. 12, 1935 - June 6, 2022

PONTIAC — Dorothy L. (Branz) Richison, 87, of Pontiac, IL, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac.

She was born on February 12, 1935, in Odell, IL, to John and Elva (Davis) Branz of rural Pontiac. She was the seventh child of ten. She married Robert E. Hurt of Fairbury, June 4, 1955, who preceded her in death on June 22, 1984. She then married Harry M. Johnson, March 4, 2000, Pontiac, IL; who also preceded her in death, June 7, 2001. She later married William L. Richison, April 15, 2007, in Pontiac, IL.

She is survived by her children, from her marriage with Robert E. Hurt: Dale E. (Anna) Hurt, Basehor, KS, Mark E. Hurt, Pontiac, IL, Dawn (Gary) Nolan, Birmingham, AL; and her daughter-in-law, Tammy Hurt, Hudson, IL; and two children, from her marriage with William L. Richison: Lee (Kevin) Johnson, Pontiac, IL, and Sara (Wade) Rogers, Cornell, IL; a total of nine grandchildren: and 28 great-grandchildren.

She was prededed in death by her parents, John W. and Elva (Davis) Branz; son, John W. Hurt; her two brothers: William, and Edward Branz; her three sisters: Thelma Blackmore, Fern Nolan, Berniece Folk and their husbands; two sisters-in-law: Marianna Branz and Wilda Branz; one grandchild, Robert M. Hurt; three nieces and four nephews.

Dorothy graduated from Odell High School. She worked at the Pontiac/Bloomington Telephone offices for 25 years, worked for Cargill Seed Company in Pontiac for ten years. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac, IL.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Pontiac, on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor JD Buchenau officiating. There will be a burial service at Chatsworth (Charlotte) Cemetery in Chatsworth, IL, at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, IL.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, OSF Hospice, or Donor's Choice.

