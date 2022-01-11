PONTIAC — Dorothy June Jennings, 87, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of Pontiac died Saturday, January 8, 2022, at her residence, Bloomington, IL.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL, with Pastor Chuck Bahn officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, for one hour prior to the service at the church. A graveside service will be held at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac, IL. at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Memorials in Dorothy's name may be made to Cancer Research, Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac is handling the arrangements.

Dorothy was born on June 27, 1934, in Iuka, IL, a daughter of William and Wiebke (Peters) Becker. She married Melvin N. Jennings on February 16, 1973, in Pontiac, IL, He preceded her in death on April 26, 2014.

Survivors include: Doris Jennings, Randy (Pat) Thompson and Alice Mielke; stepchild, Judy Majercin. Preceded in death her stepchildren: Ronald Jennings, Larry Jennings and Cindy Palanos. Also Surviving are eighteen grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by six sisters: Florence, Frieda and Anna, Leona, Margaret and Bernice; and three brothers: William, Edward and Ivan.

Dorothy was educated in Iuka and Salem, IL, schools. She conducted Plastercraft Business in Flanagan, IL, and supervised a production line at Motorola Co. in Pontiac, IL. Dorothy was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.