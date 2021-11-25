MACOMB — Dorothy Jean Anderson, 98, of Macomb, formerly of Good Hope passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. She was born on July 16, 1923 in Sandpoint, Idaho to Joseph M. and Florence Miller Teal. She married Dale D. Anderson on November 14, 1948. He passed away on May 30, 1989.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; four sisters: Betty Betts, Helen Harwood, Lois Olson and Geraldine Parvin and one brother, Henry Teal.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Richard (Vicki) Anderson, Crystal Fowler, Martha (Robert) Ott and Dale (Theresa) Anderson; six grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021 at Good Hope Cemetery with Reverend Imelda Ramos officiating. There will be no visitation. Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements. clugston-tibbitts.com