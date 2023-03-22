Sept. 6, 1922 - March 19, 2023

ROANOKE — Dorothy J. Wilson, 100, of Roanoke, IL, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Apostolic Christian Home in Roanoke.

She was born on September 6, 1922, in El Paso, IL, the daughter of Marion and Amelia Ambrose Carrithers. She married Everett Wilson on July 5, 1941. He passed away on March 30, 1990. One son Roger also preceded her in death.

Surviving are one daughter, Marsha Millar of Little York, IL; two grandchildren: Amy Wilson of Pekin and Erika (Kevin) Unzicker of Roanoke; and one great-granddaughter, Lyla Unzicker of Roanoke. Further surviving are one stepdaughter, Kristi Hippen of Monmouth, IL; and two step-grandchildren: Troy Hippen and Elizabeth Theile of Keithburg, IL.

She worked for Equitable Insurance Company as a switchboard operator for many years. She enjoyed fishing, jigsaw puzzles, and reading. She was a member of Crossroads Methodist Church in Washington.

A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 24, 2023, at El Paso Township Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso, IL. There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be given to the Apostolic Christian Home-Roanoke to her family to be given to a charity of their choice.

