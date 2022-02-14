MANSFIELD — Dorothy (Horine) Lange, 100, of Farmer City, IL, formerly of Mansfield, IL, passed away at 12:30 AM Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Farmer City Rehabilitation and Health Care.

Her funeral will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, February 18, 2022, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 106 N. Main St., Farmer City, IL, with Pastor Nick Gleason officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield, IL. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM–2:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Dorothy was born July 5, 1921, in Bellflower, IL, a daughter of Lillard and Freda (McIntyre) Horine. She married Dale Lange on June 3, 1942, in Missouri. He passed away July 22, 1975.

She is survived by her three nieces: Rita (Stephen) Vollmer of Arrowsmith, IL, Gina (Michael) Medernach of Bellflower, IL, and Jo Ellen Arredondo of TX; and three nephews: Marvin Hill and Steve Hill both of Rochelle, IL, and Allen Dean Hill.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Harold Horine; niece, Linda Glenn; and companion, Jim Shores.

Dorothy was a retired bookkeeper of her husband's business, Lange Sales and Service, Mansfield, IL. She was a member of the DAR, and attended the Mansfield United Methodist Church.