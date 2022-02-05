BLOOMINGTON — Dorothy (Frerichs) Berg died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

She was born to Ed and Clara (Kremer) Frerichs on March 22, 1921, in Danforth, IL. Dorothy married Chet Berg on July 19, 1941, and lived in Watseka, Melvin, and Pekin before moving to Bloomington in 1967. Friends and family were a priority including many life-long friendships. In 2013, at 92, she moved to The Oaks at Bartlett while still young enough to make new friends.

Dorothy was active in her communities. Those activities included a 50-year membership in Illinois Home Extension, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, and active membership in the First Methodist Church in Pekin then the Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington. She supported her children in many ways including Brownie leader, 4-H leader, and den Mother. Dorothy was an ACBL Bronze Life Master and enjoyed many social bridge groups.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chet Berg; and her brothers: Earl (Doreen) Frerichs of Herscher, IL, and John (Bernie) Frerichs of Danforth, IL.

Surviving are her four children: Carol (Dick) Eschner of Shorewood, WI; Beth (Terry) Taylor of Elgin, IL; Linda Berg Jacobson of Barltett, IL; and Ed Berg of Bartlett, IL. Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cremation was handled by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Bartlett, IL. Because of Covid, there will be a private service at time of internment. 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com