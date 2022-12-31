Dec. 12, 1927 - Dec. 27, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Dorothy Emma Deterding, 95, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Luther Oaks in Bloomington.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, with Pastor Chuck Bahn officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Stanford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church Cornerstone Fund or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Dorothy was born on December 12, 1927, in Morton, a daughter to Louis and Emma Schieber Sittig. She married Ralph Deterding on November 3, 1946, in Danvers. He preceded her in death on July 15, 2003.

Surviving are her children: Dennis (Deb) Deterding of Bloomington, Mark (Deb) Deterding of Stanford, Bruce (Deb) Deterding of Stanford, and Diane Edwards of Bloomington. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Irene Hartman; son-in-law, Lyle Edwards; and a granddaughter.

Dorothy was a member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington; and she was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.