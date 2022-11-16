Feb. 21, 1938 - Nov. 15, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Dorothy Elaine Stewart, 84, of Bloomington passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a Visitation for Dorothy at 2:00 p.m. and a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Pastor Chuck Bahn will officiate. There will be a burial at a later date in Hinthorn Cemetery in Hudson.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Dorothy was born February 21, 1938, in Normal to Enos and Lettie (Scarbeary) Anderson. She attended U-High and married her high school sweetheart Ronald Stewart on February 14, 1958, in Bloomington. He survives.

She is also survived by her three children: Sue (Rusty) Batty of Normal, Jim (Sharon) Stewart of Normal, Sandy (Tim) Huff of Bloomington; one brother-in-law, Harold Frye; four grandchildren: Brandon (Stacza) Batty, Jarrett (Mallory Tarter) Huff, Cody (Lauren Drury) Batty, Marissa (Reese Weber) Huff; and two great-grandchildren: Henry Batty and Opal Huff.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Patsy Kroll and Donna Frye, and one brother John Anderson.

Dorothy had a loving, generous heart and was kind to everyone. She loved entertaining and was always the hostess-with-the-mostest. Dorothy loved sewing, baking, and taking care of her grandchildren. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family and taking long drives in the country with Ron.

Memorial contributions may be made to Easter Seals.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.