Nov. 18, 1925 - Jan. 26, 2023

MCLEAN — Dorothy E. Israel, 97, of rural McLean, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 4:33 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Israel will be on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta. Mr. Tyler Escoubas will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Dorothy was born on November 18, 1925, to William and Goldie (Mason) Burton. She was united in marriage to Billie M. Israel on September 16, 1946. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2010.

Surviving are her daughter, Joy (Peter) DeVries of Delmar, NY; two sons: Bill Israel of McLean and Todd (Tammy) Israel of Armington; four grandchildren: Jacob (Heather) Israel of Atlanta, Tanner Israel of Champaign, Nick (Alison) DeVries of Saratoga, NY, and Mary DeVries of Delmar, NY; and one great-grandchild, Bodie DeVries.

She was preceded in death by two sisters: Marjorie Blaida and Wilma Lindenfelser.

Dorothy was raised on a farm, attending rural Hartford School, then Hittle Township High School. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art.

She was a teacher in the area, starting as a kindergarten teacher in the Armington Grade School, going on to McLean Grade School teaching 5th grade, to McLean-Waynesville-Armington High School and other schools in the district teaching Art, and becoming the first art teacher at the Olympia High School.

Dorothy enjoyed all types of art, her specialty being watercolors. She loved to travel, in later years spending time with her daughter on Cape Cod or attending Yankees games. She was proud of her grandchildren and their accomplishments and let all her friends know. She loved her yard with many flowers and trees, watching the birds out the windows, and family get-togethers, and hearing what everyone was doing.

Memorials may be made to the Mt. Hope Funks Grove Rescue Squad or the Armington Rescue Squad.

Quiram Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta is assisting the family with arrangements.