Dorothy (Dottie) Schramm

Feb. 1, 1934 - April 24, 2022

LAKELAND, Florida — Dorothy (Dottie) Schramm was a lifetime resident of Bloomington, IL until moving to Florida in 2003. She was a Real Estate Broker for the Bloomington/Normal area.

She is survived by her daughter, Renee, nee Bandel, (Jim) Valfre, her son, Brett Bandel; grandchildren: Amber (Mike)St Clair, Alaina (Greg) Prawdzik, Alyssa Pasch and Gia Valfre, Brett Bandel, Dawn Bandel; great-grandchildren: Abby and Jeffrey St Clair, Jacob, Bridget and Marie Prawdzik, Harmony and Donald Bandel.

Private memorial gathering for immediate family will be held.

Donations to the American Heart Association.

