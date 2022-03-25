Aug. 27, 1929 - March 24, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Dorothy Crews Mittelstaedt, 92, Bloomington, passed away at 6:55 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Martin Health Center in Westminster Village, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be at 12:00 p.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 801 S. Madison Street, Bloomington, with the Rev. Chuck Bahn officiating. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation at the church will begin 90-minutes prior to the service Monday.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the University High School General Fund (601 Gregory Street, Normal, IL, 61790).

Dorothy was born August 27, 1929, in Chatsworth, IL, the daughter of Frank and Lissie Dubree Crews. She married Herman F. Mittelstaedt, Jr. on December 14, 1956, in Bloomington. He died October 13, 2001.

She is survived by two sons: Fred (Melissa Weitzel), Valparaiso, IN, and Mark (Kelly), Springfield, IL; four grandchildren: Laura Mittelstaedt, Rachel Mittelstaedt (husband, Michael Furdyna), Grace Mittelstaedt, Luke Mittelstaedt; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ruth Bryant; and her brother, Boyd Crews.

The family wishes to thank the Martin Center for the care they gave Dorothy over the last year. The family also thanks Linda and the late Mike Mouser, and Debbie and the late Ronnie Bull for always being there when Dorothy needed them.

Dorothy was educated in the Chatsworth schools, and she worked for the David Davis Law Firm and McLean County Court reporters. She treasured her family and enjoyed family gatherings. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, thoughtfulness, and wisdom.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.