Dorothy Ann Schickedanz

CHENOA — Dorothy Ann "DA" (Nagel) Schickedanz, 93, of Chenoa, passed away at 12:12 p.m,, Friday, April 29, 2022, at Sugar Creek, Normal.

Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa. Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m., also on Wednesday also at the funeral home in Chenoa and will be live streamed on the Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Facebook page. Per DA's wishes, cremation rites will be honored at the conclusion of the service with burial in Chenoa Twp. Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Sugar Creek - Alzheimer's Special Care Center, 505 East Vernon Ave., Normal, IL, 61761, or the charity of the donor's choice.

DA was born on October 8, 1928 in rural Chenoa, the daughter of Elmo and Esther (Schultze) Nagel. She married Charlie Schickedanz on September 9, 1950, in Chenoa; her husband for over 49 great years preceded her in death on April 10, 1999. Her parents and one great nephew, Nelson Chandler also preceded her in death.

She is survived by one daughter, Julie "Jules" Gleeson of Bloomington; granddaughter, Elinore Rose Gleeson of Decatur; sister in-law, Shirley Dudzik of Georgia; nephews: Norman (Karen) Schickedanz of Tucson, AZ, Richard (Claudia) Jones of Colorado; nieces: Joni (Don) Meyer of Minooka, Peg Schickedanz of Bloomington, Leslie (Mike) Cleary of Arkansas, Carol (Steve) Chandler of California, Nancy (Chris) Deighan of Georgia; and several great-nieces and nephews.

DA graduated from Chenoa Highschool in 1946, and continued her education at Bradley University, Peoria. At Bradley she became a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority, building many life-long relationships.

DA and Charlie were life-long Chenoa area farmers. While Charlie did the planting and harvesting DA took care of the bookkeeping and business side of farming. She continued taking care of the business side until she was 89.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to their extended family, Gary and Amy Butler and Dan and Ashley Butler for the love, support and many special visits, Sugar Creek and Compassus Hospice for the loving care given to DA. Family and friends, both young and old, were the loves of her life.

"Remember to be kind, smile and take care of your friends and family!"

