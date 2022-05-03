Nov. 19, 1953 - April 30, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Dorothy Ann Charback, 68, of Bloomington, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her home.

A Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Greg Nelson as celebrant. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the mass at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Heart of the Catholic Woman Ministry or the local Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary Club.

Ann was born on November 19, 1953, in Bloomington, to James and Mary (Stone) Charback. She married B. David Nybakke on November 24, 2000, at St. John's Lutheran Church. In 2005 they had their marriage confirmed in the Catholic Church.

Surviving are her husband, David Nybakke of Bloomington; one brother, Michael (Peggy) Charback; one sister, Cathy Powell; one stepson, Mark (Amber) Nybakke; six nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Charback; and brother-in-law, Willie Powell.

Ann had a wonderful way of leaving a beautiful mark on all. She owned JMC Photo & Digital Services, Inc., and had a gift of helping customers tell their family stories through photos and images. Ann was an innovative business owner and was in the middle of implementing a new store brand working with Independent Photo Imagers (IPI) from across the nation. She recently served on IPI board Nominating Committee.

She was a very active member of the Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary since 2014, and was recognized multiple times as Paul Harris Fellow for her significant contributions. Ann served on the Membership, Administrative and Oktoberfest Committees and most recently helped with the club's fundraiser for Ukraine. She loved being part of an organization that allowed her to use her gift of giving and whose motto she believed and exemplified, "Service Above Self." No matter what she was involved in, she always created an inclusive and family atmosphere.

Ann contributed her photography talent to help many community non-profits over the years including The YWCA's Women of Distinction program by creating a beautiful portrait for hundreds of McLean County's most accomplished women, and The Humane Society of Central Illinois Santa Paws fundraiser by providing wonderful pet portraits.

Many people were touched by her spirit of charity, faith and family. She participated for many years in the Bloomington-Normal Cursillo movement and she was a member of the Secular Order of Franciscans of the St. Margaret of Cortona Fraternity – Bloomington.

She served as a faith leader for the Heart of the Catholic Woman ministry at St. Mary's. For over ten years she directed the readers' theater of The Passion on Good Friday at St. Mary's. She was also a lector at St. Mary's. While Ann's family, close and extended, are heartbroken, they will cherish her memory and continue her legacy of helping our stories come alive.

