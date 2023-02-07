Jan. 22, 1929 - Feb. 5, 2023

Dorothy Ann (Wudtke) Sunken passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, February 5, 2023, surrounded by family.

Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran church, Toluca. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the church, with an hour prior visitation, Rev. Mauricio Vieira will officiate. Burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Toluca. Memorials can be made to St. John's Endowment Fund. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Toluca, is in charge of arrangements.

She was born on January 22, 1929, at home near Toluca, to William Frederick and Sadie (Gesina Johanna Dahlbach) Wudtke.

She attended Antioch rural school and graduated from Toluca High School in 1946. After graduating, she attended Illinois State University. She taught in rural schools for two years and then was receptionist and bookkeeper at Ford Motor Company in Toluca, until resigning to prepare for her marriage.

In December 1946, she met her soul mate and future husband Donald Sunken. They were married February 12, 1950, in St. John's Lutheran church in Toluca. They lived on the same farm all their 66 years of married life.

Donald passed away November 21, 2016. Dorothy worked in the fields beside her husband for many years and hauled all the grain from the field to the elevator.

She is survived by her three children: Rhonda Sunken, Nancy (Michael) Breyne and Alan (Gail) Sunken, all of Wenona; seven grandchildren: Erin (Joe Myers) Breyne, Sarah Breyne, Grace (Steven) Vorbrich, Daniel Breyne, Cheyanne Sunken, Victoria Sunken, and Zachary Richardson; and eight great-grandchildren: Evean, Emma, Mila, Sterling, Ennya, Charlotte, and Liam. Also surviving is a sister, Gladys Schmillen; and a sister-in-law, Donna Wudtke. She was preceded in death by her husband; a son Ronald Neil; three grandchildren: Michael Breyne, Amy (Breyne) Bogacz, and Kelly (Breyne) Richardson; her parents; and brother, Wilferd Wudtke. Also preceding her were brother-in-law, Donald Schmillen; brothers and sisters-in-law: Harold and Mary Lee Sunken, Esther and Ray Ruhland, and James and Betty Sunken.

She loved the farm, flower gardening, photography, and playing the piano. She thoroughly enjoyed having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren visiting and always had cookies baked for them. She baby-sat with all her grandchildren until they started to school so their mothers could work.

She was a life-long member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Toluca, and held offices in the Ladies Aid, Women of the ELCA, taught Sunday School for many years, sang in the choir, directed the Junior Choir, and belonged to the Church's Fun Seekers Club. She belonged to a canasta club for over 45 years.

She crocheted over 500 baby sweaters for Lutheran World Relief, and crocheted layette sets for all her great-grandchildren and an afghan for each of her children and grandchildren.

She attended all her grandchildren's ball games, musicals, plays, concerts or other activities as long as she was able.

Dorothy stated - "I tried to live my life by my favorite Bible verse: I Thessalonians chapter 5 verses 16-18: Rejoice always, pray constantly, give thanks in all circumstances."