Jan. 7, 1938 - May 24, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Dorothy A. "Dotty" Garrett, 85, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:43 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

An open house visitation will be held from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be made to Carle BroMenn Resale Boutique, The Collective Thread, or to The Tinervin Family Foundation.

Dotty was born on January 7, 1938, in Pontiac, IL, a daughter to Victor and Ann (Middleton) Opperman. She married Harold G. Garrett on September 10, 1994, he preceded her in death in 2009.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Opperman; ex-husband, Bill DeMoss; step-son, Gene Garrett; and step-grandson, Joey Garrett.

She is survived by her children: Tamela (Terry) McEnany of Salida, CO, and Christi DeMoss of St. Louis, MO; step-children: Donny (Laurie) Garrett of Manito, Rich (Penny) Garrett of Bloomington, and Julie Garrett of Normal; siblings: Nancy (Bob) Fosdick of Austin, TX, Vicky (Pete) Quitschau of Champaign, and John (Paula) Opperman of Pontiac; step-daughter-in-law, Becky Garrett of Tucson, AZ; seven step-grandchildren and ten step-great-grandchildren.

Dotty graduated Pontiac Township High School, Class of 1956. She also graduated Illinois State Normal University in 1964, with a B.S degree in Mathematics. Dotty taught Math at BJHS and BHS-District 87 from 1967-1976. In 1976, Dotty opened and operated the Wee Sew Shop in Bloomington, it continues to operate today after 47 years. She also later opened Greta's Fabric Shop in Normal, which operated from 1980-1982.

Dotty enjoyed sewing, fishing, camping, music, and the great outdoors. She was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

Dotty's family would like to thank all of her customers and employees for their support throughout the many years in business. To all present and past employees, you meant the world to her and she didn't say it often enough. It is the wonderful customers and employees who contributed to making the Wee Sew Shop a success for so many years. You truly were family to her.

