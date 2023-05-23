Jan. 2, 1941 - May 14, 2023

EUREKA — Dorman Ray Rhoades, 82, of Eureka, passed away at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on January 2, 1941, in Norwood, MO, a son to Roger R. and Margaret Cline Rhoades. He married Shirley Ann Dziak on March 11, 1961 in Honolulu, HI. She died on May 11, 2017.

Surviving are their children: Cynthia (Brian) Weisser of Morton, IL, Jenelle (Phil) Ryan of Mackinaw, IL, Cheryl (Jason) Davenport of Goodfield, IL; two granddaughters: Erin Weisser, Taryn Ryan; and three siblings: Phyllis Rhoades of Goodfield, Dale (Linda) Rhoades of Goodfield, Arden Rhoades of Pekin. He was also a wonderful uncle, cousin and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.

Dorman served his country in the U.S. Navy. He and Shirley worked together at their construction business. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, reading the bible and woodworking.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon before the service. Burial will be in Olio Township Cemetery with Military Honors.

Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice.

