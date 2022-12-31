Oct. 2, 1940 - Dec. 29, 2022

PONTIAC — Dorley M. Dodd Jr., 82 of Pontiac, IL, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 5:35 p.m. at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at the First Baptist Church, Pontiac, IL, with Rev. Cheri Grizzard officiating assisted by Rev. James O. Wolfe III. Full military rites will be accorded at the church following services. Cremation rites will be accorded after services. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services at the church.

Memorials in Dorley's name may be made to the First Baptist Church. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.

Dorley was born on October 2, 1940, in Buck Township, Paris, IL, a son of Dorley and Hazel (Cox) Dodd Sr. He married Brenda Maynard on July 5, 1964, in Paris, IL. She survives in Pontiac, IL.

Also surviving are two daughters: Dhana (Mark) Beller of Lindenhurst, IL, and Debbie (Ron) Setterlund of Bloomington, IL; four grandchildren: Danny and Olivia Beller, Eric (Megan) Setterlund and Taylor Setterlund. Dorley was preceded in death by one brother, James Dodd.

Dorley was educated in Paris, IL, schools and a graduate of Aurora College. He was employed as a materials engineer at Caterpillar for 36 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Pontiac, IL.

Dorley served our country in the US Navy from 1959-1963.

Dorley was at his happiest spending time with his family. He was an avid fisherman and loved taking trips to Branson, FL, Mill Creek and a family trip to Hawaii. Dorley enjoyed his time volunteering at the hospital and attending his weekly men's ROMEO church group.

