Sept. 9, 1918 - June 24, 2023

FARMER CITY — We rejoice that Doris Mae (Gibbs) Thomas, 104, was released from her physical suffering to an amazing new life in the eternal presence of God on June 24, 2023. Doris was born in DeWitt, IL, on September 9, 1918, to Okie and Bertha Gibbs, both of whom preceded her in death, as well as her oldest daughter, Bettie.

While participating in a community play at a one-room schoolhouse called Fuller School, she met Millard Thomas, the love of her life. They married on July 16, 1934, and moved to St. Louis for several months before moving back to DeLand, IL, to start what became a lifelong career as farmers. She gave birth to her first child, John William, in 1936. Bettie Lou was born three years later in 1939. Her third child, Patricia Ann, was born eight years later in 1947. She and Millard were happily married for just shy of 75 years until his passing in 2009.

Doris was a devoted wife and mother who was an amazing cook and a talented seamstress. She taught herself to play both guitar and piano, and she often accompanied the worship at Sunday church services. She loved spending time with family, and holiday dinners at her house were all-day events full of food, laughter, and fellowship. Doris and Millard were members of Prairie Chapel Church for almost 60 years till it closed, and she then attended Trinity Community Church for almost 20 years. She had a deep love for Jesus, and there is great comfort in knowing she is in the presence of the One she faithfully loved and served all her life.

Doris is survived by two children: Patricia Cebulski and John (Rae Anne) Thomas; and her sister, Linda Ashworth. She also leaves a legacy to five grandchildren: Lisa (Alan) Martindale, Marc (Lorri) Elder, Teresa Thomas, Stephanie (Greg) Quist, and Joseph Cebulski; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Her niece, Sabrina (Ashworh) Walsh; and her nephew, Vince Ashworth, were special to her and also survive.

Doris's family would like to express their gratitude to all of those who have blessed her during her life through friendship, prayer and acts of encouragement, especially in her later years. Thank you to those at Trinity Community Fellowship who continued to support and encourage her, even after it was too difficult for her to attend. A special thank you to Carle Hospice of Bloomington and Farmer City Rehab Center for the kind care given to her the last month of her life. Also, thank you to Bonnie Christianson and Sally McKinley for the special care and friendship given to her during her time of great need.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Dave Ashby officiating. Visitation 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Farmer City, IL.

In remembrance of Doris and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Farmer City Trinity Community Fellowship, 1300 West Clinton Ave., Farmer City, IL, 61842.