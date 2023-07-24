March 10, 1931 - July 20, 2023

MCLEAN — Doris M. Tuttle, 92, of McLean, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at The Arc at Normal.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Quiram Peasley Funeral Home. Mr. Tony Billingsley will officiate. Burial will follow at the McLean Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Doris M. Leesman was born March 10, 1931, in rural Atlanta, the daughter of Wilbur G. and Delpha Bicknell Leesman, Sr. She was united in marriage to Stanley A. Tuttle on March 14, 1953, in Atlanta. He preceded Doris in death on April 5, 1993.

Doris is survived by three children: Ronald W. Tuttle, Steve (Rose) Tuttle, and Linda (Phil) Freehill; five grandchildren: Cody (Beth) Freehill, Adam (Tina) Freehill, Stacy (Jared) Schmidgall, Nina Gorden, and Andrew (Melissa) Tuttle; one sister, Judy Gardner; and one sister-in-law, Joyce Leesman.

She was preceded in death by her husband; one sister, Lucille Frantz; and one brother, Wilbur "Junior" Leesman; and two brothers-in-law: Earl "Lefty" Gardner and Roger Frantz.

Doris was a 1949 graduate of Atlanta High School. She was a member of the McLean Christian Church.

Doris had worked as a Secretary at the Humphrey Law Office in Lincoln after high school until her marriage in 1953. She was a kind and generous person and deeply loved her husband and family. Her favorite part of life was being a farmer's wife and mother to her children.

She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her sisters, brother, kids, and grandkids. Her hobbies were reading, gardening, sewing and crocheting. She was a self-taught piano player and would graciously share that talent. She was a good listener and genuinely interested in your life. She was a strong center of the whole family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Transitions Hospice, or Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire & Rescue.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.