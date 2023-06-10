July 14, 1938 - June 8, 2023

FAIRBURY — Doris M. Steidinger, 84, of Fairbury, died at 9:50 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 12, 2023, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, South East Livingston County Ambulance Service, both in Fairbury, or OSF Hospice.

Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, with ministers of the Christian Apostolic Church of Fairbury officiating. Burial will follow the service in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Miss Steidinger was born July 14, 1938, in Forrest, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Bertha (Ifft) Steidinger. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Ivan and Richard; two sisters: Norma and Alta Steidinger; and sisters-in-law: Kathryn Steidinger and Caroline Steidinger.

Surviving are three sisters: Vera, Edna, and Alice Steidinger, all of Fairbury; two brothers: George Steidinger, Fairbury, and Joseph W. (Dorothy) Steidinger, Forrest; a sister-in-law, Anna L. Steidinger of Chatsworth; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Miss Steidinger was a member of the Christian Apostolic Church of Fairbury. The family would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury, and OSF Hospice for all the exceptional help they gave Doris