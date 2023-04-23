June 13, 1928 - April 20, 2023

LEXINGTON — Doris L. Beck, 94, of Normal, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Heritage Health Care Center in Normal.

Her funeral service will be at 11:30 AM on Monday April 24, 2023, at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home in Lexington with Rev. Garry Gromley to officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Wiley Cemetery in Colfax.

Memorials may be given to the Lexington fire department or a charity of the donor's choice. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Doris was born in Lawndale Township of McLean County on June 13, 1928, a daughter to William and Ruey (Ralston) Shine. She married Farrrell Beck in August of 1951, in Colfax. He preceded her in death in 2021.

Surviving are her three sons; William (Kristi) Beck, of Missouri, David (Ruth) Beck, of Lexington, Stephen (Luranne) Beck, of Minonk; three granddaughters: Ivy (Ryuma) Kafka, Jennifer (John) Lovelass, Shelby Mauree Beck; three step-grandchildren: Megan Knach, Sherry (Jason) Birkenbeil, Emery (Melissa) Hetherington; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Doris was a member of the Lexington United Methodist Church where she was very active. She was also a member of the Home Extension. She loved gardening and quilting and most of all the time she spent with her family.

Online memories and condolences may be directed to her family at www.calvertmemorial.com.