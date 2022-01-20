BENSON — Doris Jean Tipler, 89, of Benson, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal, IL.

She was born on April 30, 1932, in Benson, IL, to Elmer and Elsie Mennen Gerjets.

Surviving are her two daughters: Lisa (Jeff) Pieper of Bloomington, IL, Lori Long (Rob) of Normal, IL; two grandchildren: Todd Pieper, Sara (Dean) McCullough; two great-grandchildren: Maxwell and Claire McCullough; and one sister, Joyce Trantina of Benson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son-in-law, Bud Long; two brothers: Roger and Duane Gerjets; and one sister, Shirley Wolf.

Doris worked for the Livingston County Special Education Co-op in Pontiac for 28-years.

She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Benson. She enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre, she loved doing her daily newspaper puzzles, and making counted cross stich gifts for family members and friends. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Due to COVID-19, private memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday January 29, 2022, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Pastor Gabriel Baumgartner will officiate. The services will be lived streamed on the Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home Facebook page at this time for anyone wishing to watch the services. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Peter Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society.