Doris Genevieve Bandeko

GIBSON CITY — Doris Genevieve (Trunnell) Bandeko, 92, of Gibson City, formerly of Lexington, passed away at 6:08 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Gibson Community Hospital Annex, Gibson City.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family.

She was born February 25, 1930, in Bloomington, daughter of Albert "Jack" and Bertha Anderson Burk. She grew up in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School.

She married Donald LaMoyne Trunnell on August 7, 1948, he preceded her in death August 4, 1964. She later married Guy Bandeko on May 6, 1972, he preceded her in death on December 25, 1990. Later, she had a special friend, Don "Rich" Richardson, who passed away April 6, 2000. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Reba Canull; and three brothers: Carl, Leslie and Oscar Burk.

Surviving are five children: Donita (Jim) Compton of Lexington, Loren (Sandy) Trunnell of Lexington, Shebet (Marc) Shoemaker of Colfax, Tim (Mary) Trunnell of Normal and Mona (Jim) Hendricks of Lexington; ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren (and one more on the way); five great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by a special nephew, Richard (Connie) Burk of Lexington.

Doris retired from State Farm Insurance Company in 1991 after more than 20 years in the Illinois Office Mailroom. She was a very outgoing and social person. She loved her friends, camping, bluegrass music, NASCAR racing and animals of all kinds. Most of all, she loved her family. Doris will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Gibson Community Hospital Annex, where she was loved and cared for the past five years. We are forever grateful to the entire Annex staff for all they have done for her and for the family.

