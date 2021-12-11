BLOOMINGTON — Doris Elaine Henderson, 90, of Bloomington passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Doris was born September 18, 1931, the youngest daughter of Lyle and Ruth (Koopman) Henderson in Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by two sisters: Myrl Tasher and Wilma Giles. Surviving are nephews: Edgar and Richard Tasher, and Glenn, David and Gary Giles; and nieces: Gayle Shemerdiak and Kimberly Giles. Other survivors include 17 great-nieces and nephews, and 12 great-great-nieces and nephews.

Doris was very family oriented, and known for her Octoberfest gatherings, leading the family with Christmas carols on Christmas Eve for over 50 years. To everyone Doris was caring and generous. She loved yard work, and wildlife, especially birds, and squirrels. She had a close devotion to all her dogs.

Doris graduated from Fenger high school in Chicago in 1949 and the University of Illinois in 1954, with a BS degree. She received her master's degree in physical education and education, from Northwestern University. She taught in the Oak Park elementary school district from 1954-66, and then Illinois State University. She taught physical Education, teacher education, and retired from Illinois State in 1990. During her tenure, Doris was active in many professional organizations receiving several meritorious awards for her many contributions.

In 1976, she served as President of the Illinois Association for Health, Physical Education and Recreation.

In her youth, Doris distinguished herself as an athlete and won championships in tennis and badminton. She continued her interest in sports by supporting the Illinois State volleyball, softball and woman's basketball teams and was a. Volunteer for most of the IHSA championships held at ISU.

Thanks to Visiting Angels, Carle Hospice, and Daja Sullivan for their care and companionship; Doris was fond of all of you. Special thanks to all her neighbors that so devoutly watched over Doris and were so helpful on many occasions.

There will be a funeral service Wednesday December 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington. Reverend Sara Isbell will officiate. There will be a visitation Tuesday the 14, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Interment will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Cedar Park Cemetery in Calumet Park, IL, on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Doris E. Henderson Endowed Scholarship or the McLean County Humane Society.

