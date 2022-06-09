Doris E. Gray

March 11, 1931 - May 26, 2022

PEORIA - On Thursday, May 26, 2022, Doris E. Gray, 91, entered her eternal rest. She had suffered a stroke the preceding Sunday.

She was born Doris Elaine Moeri, on March 11, 1931, to Fred and Katherine (Weisser) Moeri in Peoria, IL. Her parents; grandparents; and older sister, Barbara (Lyle) Hoffmaster, preceded her in death.

On July 12, 1953, Doris joined in marriage to Roland "Ronnie" Wayne Gray at Mt. Olive Missionary Church in Peoria. They honeymooned in Havana, IL. Ronnie preceded her in death on November 22, 2014.

Surviving are one daughter, Susan (William C.) Bonnell of Metamora, IL; and one son, Joseph W. (Deanna Sue) Gray of Pekin, IL. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Tamera (Tracy) Barrett of Davenport, FL, Audrey M. (Robert) Larson of Hudson, WI, Samuel C. Bonnell of Peoria Heights, IL, Michael W. Bonnell of Toluca, IL, Christina D. Gray of Tampa, FL, and Matthew J. (Brittany) Gray of Mason, OH. Further surviving are five great-grandchildren: Will, Wes, Grace, Hannah, and Ellie. She enjoyed the love and support of her brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; and nephews as well.

Growing up on Smith Street in Peoria, Doris attended Lee School, Roosevelt Junior High, and Manual High School, graduating in 1948.

Doing office work and bookkeeping, Doris worked for the Tobias Kellogg Company (1948-1953) and George St. Germaine's (1954-1956). As a lunchroom monitor, she worked for Woodrow Wilson Grade School (1966-1971). In 1974, with her love of baking, she began working at Hunt's Family Restaurant and was the talent behind those strawberry pies.

Doris was deeply devoted to her God and Savior, living out her faith in kindness and service to others. She was baptized and became a member of Mt. Olive Missionary church (1948) and, in later years, attended Groveland Missionary Church.

A time of visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Mason Funeral Home in Germantown Hills. A funeral service was held 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, with additional visitation was held one hour prior to her service at Mt. Olive Missionary Church in Peoria. A long-time friend, Reverend Marvin Claassen officiated. Burial was at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be given to Mt. Olive Missionary Church or Groveland Missionary Church. To share a memory or send a condolence to her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.