June 10, 1947 - Feb. 19, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Dorene E. Boettcher, 75, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 2:28 a.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church in Normal. Her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church with Pastor Jonathan Huehn officiating with a visitation held from 9:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be left to Christ Lutheran Church in Normal or to the American Heart Association.

Dorene was born on June 10, 1947, in Shawano, WI, a daughter to Marvin and Laura (Riemer) Lemke. She married Owen C. Boettcher on July 20, 1968, in Oconto, WI. He survives in Bloomington.

Also surviving are her children: Aaron P. (Kelly) Boettcher of McHenry and Allison M. Boettcher of Normal; grandchildren: Cameron J. Boettcher, Chase T. Boettcher, and Charlee M. Boettcher; sister, Mary (Jim) Luepke of Bonduel, WI; brother, Dean (Joni) Lemke of Coleman, WI; and sister-in-law, Lois Lemke of Black Creek, WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Lemke; and step-father, Ewald Druckrey.

Dorene loved her grandkids, jigsaw puzzles, and taking photos. She was an avid genealogist and church historian. She had a special ability to care for people on an individual level. She will be missed by all that knew her.

