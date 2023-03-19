April 18, 1944 - March 9, 2023

HEYWORTH — Dora Ann Babb, 78, of Heyworth, IL, passed away peacefully March 9, 2023, after a brief struggle with respiratory failure, surrounded by those she loved most. Her beloved husband of 62 years, Jerry Babb, her three children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild surrounded her in love as she left this world. Our hearts are broken and life will never be the same, yet we know our sweet mom, loving Nana, and beautiful wife, is now an angel above looking over us. Always and Forever.

Dora was born at home to Porter and Delora Stewart in Horsebranch, KY, on April 18, 1944. She loved to tell stories of her days growing up with her five siblings. Some of her funniest memories usually involved her and her big sister June laughing until they peed their pants.

As Dora completed her high school years she had a special interest in typing, shorthand and accounting. She would often brag that she was "really good at geometry!" Little did she know that her business and accounting classes would serve her well later in life when she and her husband, Jerry, started their own business.

Dora met the love of her life when she was a carhop at the A&W Root Beer stand in Bloomington, IL, when Jerry Babb and her brother, Jay, cruised into the stand to see what time she needed to be picked up later that night. It was love at first sight, and the two married on November 4,1961, during her senior year of high school.

After graduating from high school, Dora worked as a court reporter, a secretary for a local advertising agency and a legal secretary for different prominent attorneys and judges in McLean County. She was excellent at running an office. Soon she and Jerry started their first business together, Babb Concrete Company and later they started Babb's Service Company which is still a successful company operated by their son, Jerry Joe and daughter, Cyndi . They made a great team: Dora would "run the office" and Jerry would "run the field."

Dora loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother above all else. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild were her favorite hobbies and she made time to be at all of their events. She took great joy in watching her family. Her beautiful eyes and kind smile would light up whenever she was with them. She was always happy to bake her Texas Cake or oatmeal cookies whenever family was coming to the house. A bowl of her potato soup or her green beans and potatoes were the best meals one could ever have because her special ingredient was love. Her children and grandchildren have many fond memories of the little songs she would sing to them, the books she would read to them and the big warm hugs she gave them every chance she got. Her family and friends knew that Dora was always there to listen with unconditional love to their joys, sorrows, successes and difficulties. She will be remembered as the most loving, kind and generous wife, mom, Nana, sister, favorite aunt and friend anyone could ever ask for.

Dora is survived by her husband, Jerry; children: Chrissie (Jim), Cyndi, and Jerry Joe (Jodi); her grandchildren: Skylar (Mac), Gabe, Avery, Griffin, Shane, Pypher and Emmett; her great-grandson, Owen; and her sister, Linda. She was preceded in death by her parents, Porter and Delora Stewart; her brothers: Gaylon and Jay; and her sisters: Joyce and June.

There will be a celebration of Dora's life on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 11:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the VFW Post 1559, 203 E Main St., Heyworth, IL, 61745. We invite all who knew and loved Dora to attend.

In lieu of flowers and donations, the family asks you to honor Dora's sweet soul by taking time to be with those you love every chance you get, give the hugs, tell your people how much you love them, and always be kind.