July 27, 1935 - April 19, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Donnadene A. Givens (nee. Reynolds), 86, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 5:43 p.m. at Carle BroMenn Hospital, Normal, IL.

She raised 12 children; and is survived by ten children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, and one sister.

She was a loving mother and friend. She will be missed. The family is having a private celebration of life service.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Leroy, IL, is assisting the family.

