LEXINGTON — Donna V. Neldner, 95, of Lexington, IL, passed away at 12:50 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Fairview Haven Nursing Home, Fairbury.

Donna was born December 2, 1927, in Lexington, IL, the daughter of Lincoln and Flossie Allison West. She married Louis R. Neldner on August 15, 1948, in Lexington. He died March 10, 2010.

Surviving are three children: Dan Neldner of Lexington, Kathy (David) Olson of Bloomington, and Tim (Kristina) Neldner of Riverview, FL; she has six grandchildren: Jamie (Bradley Traynor) Neldner, Kari (Drew) May, Meggan (Ted) Jozefczak, Chad (Lisa) Olson, Matthew (Jennifer) Neldner, and Stephen (Jennifer) Neldner; and eleven great-grandchildren: Kailey Scott, Andrue Scott, Brynlee May, Emily May, Jacob Neldner, Allie Neldner, Vivian Jozefczak, Rosalind Jozefczak, Jackson Neldner, Maddox Neldner, and Austin Olson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Audrey Lanzer, and Keitha Van Dolah; and one brother, Durward West.

Donna was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lexington, and was co-owner with her husband, and office secretary of Neldner Ford in Lexington retiring in 2007. She was interested in all sports, especially the Chicago Cubs. She enjoyed playing bridge and antiquing. Donna was a loving mom, grandma, and G.G. who enjoyed spending time with her family.