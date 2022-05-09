KERRVILLE, Texas — Private burial for Donna Sauder, 84, of Kerrville, TX, formerly of Eureka, IL, who passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in a Kerrville care center, will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, where she will be placed next to her husband.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville, TX.
