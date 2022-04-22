Feb. 21, 1937 - April 21, 2022

CLINTON — Donna S. McMillan, 85, of Clinton, IL, passed away at 7:32 PM on April 21, 2022, at Heritage Health, Normal, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM Monday, April 25, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home. Family requests casual attire.

Memorials may be directed to the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois, Peoria, IL.

Donna was born February 21, 1937, in Weldon, IL, the daughter of Ora Jackson "Jake" and Verna Louise (Rich) Followell. She married William "Bill" McMillan October 13, 1957, in Clinton, IL. He passed away October 11, 2010.

Survivors include her children: Debi (the late Michael) Easton, Clinton, IL, Denise McMillan, Bloomington, IL, Dawn (Kerry) Coles, Clinton, IL; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronald Gerald Followell; great-granddaughter, Shannon Shepherd; and son-in-law, Michael Easton.

