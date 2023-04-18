Jan. 12, 1930 - April 13, 2023

ROANOKE — Donna Ruth Smith, 93, presently residing in Ottumwa, IA, formerly of Roanoke, died April 13, 2023, after a brief but brave battle with cancer.

Donna was a strong, determined, brave and compassionate woman who overcame many obstacles and challenges in her young life to become the faithful wife and mother, stalwart provider, compassionate care giver, and genuine friend who was loved instantly and unflinchingly by everyone who knew her. Her death will leave an immense void within her family that can only be filled by the love she gave us all to pass along to our own families.

Donna was born January 12, 1930, in Peoria, IL, to Walter Bryan Walker and Ruth Elaine Walcher. She was raised in Roanoke and graduated from Roanoke Victory High School in 1948. She went on to attend nursing school at St. Francis hospital in Peoria. In school, on a whim, she consented to go on a blind double-date with a friend. Looking down on the sidewalk from their dorm room window, seeing their suitors approach, Donna was quoted as saying, "I hope I get the tall one." The tall one was the man who would become the love of her life, Chester D. Smith. Like most all post-WWII dating, their courtship was brief, and they were married on November 23, 1950.

Chet and Donna had seven children: Bryan and Donna Smith, in Council Grove, KS; Michael and Doris Smith, in Roanoke, IL; Gary Smith in Dewitt, IA; Nancy and Harry Swank in Seymour, MO; Tim and Sandy Smith in McKinney, TX; Elizabeth and Derek Serkies in Ottumwa, IA, with whom Donna made her home the last several years; and John and Anita Smith in Bartonville, IL. Donna nurtured and loved a host of grandchildren in her family, and they were: Tera Meeks, Shana Smith-Scott, and Erica McNamara; Jen Rudolph and Erin Lopez; Creighton Swank, Logan Swank and Dylan Swank; Nicholas Smith, Tori Durham, Shelby Smith and Samantha Smith; Tristan Serkies, Jackson Serkies and Connor Serkies; and Kevin Smith and Grant Smith. This family tree has since grown many other branches, and Donna now has 20 great-grandchildren scattered between Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. Donna also had dozens of nieces and nephews in the Ulrich, Lehr, and Walker families. She was proceeded in death by several siblings, and by her beloved Chester on August 28, 2003, after almost 53 years of marriage.

In her working life, Donna worked several places in her nursing career. After graduating from St. Francis nursing school, she was employed by the hospital for many years. She then worked for the Roanoke Manor nursing home in Roanoke. Later, she worked at Litwiller Chiropractic clinic in Roanoke. Late in her working life, she even filled in at Roanoke Benson High School as a study hall monitor, having gained all the qualifications necessary for that post after raising her own family.

Donna was baptized into the Christian faith in 1960. Donna and Chester were members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Roanoke, IL, where each of their children were also baptized by various Pastors down through the years. Donna was a sincere and devoted Christian and lived her life dutifully and faithfully in the Lord. She was a hard-working member of the Ladies Aide at the church and sang in the church choir for many years. More than anything, Donna's faith and her love of the Lord and His promise of salvation brought her through this hard-working, simple life she led.

A visitation for the public and friends will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris. The funeral will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, with a visitation one hour prior to the service, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Roanoke Township cemetery, where Donna will be laid next to her beloved Chester one last time. Pastor Bruce Scarbeary will officiate the services.

Memorials may be made in Donna's name to Trinity Lutheran Church.

