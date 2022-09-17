Dec. 28, 1947 - Sept. 16, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Donna Rae Lawrence, 72, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:35 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Heritage Health in El Paso.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Historic St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Bloomington with Fr. Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to the Alzheimer's Association.

Donna was born on December 28, 1947, in Bloomington, a daughter to Edward and Mary (Carey) Marshall. Her parents preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her son, Stephen "Stevie" Graham, and her two beloved dogs, Buddy and Midnight.

She is survived by her sons: Bob (Stephanie) Lawrence of Bloomington, Travis (Cissy) Lawrence of Davenport, IA, and Bryan (Nicole) Graham of Cashiers, NC; and many precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Donna was a longtime member of the Holy Trinity Parish in Bloomington. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Donna had a generous heart and often donated to many organizations such as the VFW and Wounded Warrior Project.

