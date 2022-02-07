BLOOMINGTON — Donna R. Kirkwood passed away at OSF Hospital on January 24, 2022 due to complications of COVID-19.

The Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at Calvert and Metzler Memorial Home, the entombment will be at Evergreen.

Donna was born on April 2, 1967 in Bloomington, IL, she married Michael Kirkwood on January 8, 1993, he survives.

She is survived by two sons: Jordan Kirkwood and Kobe Kirkwood both of Bloomington, IL; three grandchildren all of Bloomington, IL. She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Kirkwood.

Donna worked at CVS downtown for 21 years. She was deeply loved by her family and will be missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.