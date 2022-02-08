 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donna R. Kirkwood

BLOOMINGTON — Donna passed away at OSF on January 24, 2022, due to complications from covid.

The visitation will be February 11, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Calvert Memorial home. Entombment will be at Evergreen Memorial Home.

Donna was born on April 2, 1967, in Bloomington, but her home was in Heyworth with her parents, Duane and Esther Iseminger. Two siblings: Duane "Sheila", Dixie Casey-Roberts of Bloomington.

She is survived by her husband Michael, two sons: Jordan and Kobe, and three grandsons. She was preceded in death by one son, Michael.

Donna worked at CVS downtown Bloomington for 21-years. She was deeply loved and will be missed dearly.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family.

